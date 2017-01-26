Poll shows police, firefighters enjoy strong public support
A new poll shows firefighters and police are viewed favorably by large majorities of Oklahoma City voters who indicated significant interest in municipal affairs. Firefighters Local 157 commissioned the survey by SoonerPoll.com after the city council scheduled an election on the firefighters' 2016-17 contract.
