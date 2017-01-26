Poll shows police, firefighters enjoy...

Poll shows police, firefighters enjoy strong public support

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A new poll shows firefighters and police are viewed favorably by large majorities of Oklahoma City voters who indicated significant interest in municipal affairs. Firefighters Local 157 commissioned the survey by SoonerPoll.com after the city council scheduled an election on the firefighters' 2016-17 contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc... 4 hr momentsintoyears 1
News 'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear... 10 hr okiady 5
News Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati... 11 hr okiady 2
News MWC Police Search For Shooter In City's First T... 11 hr titelip 1
News Crews respond to rollover accident in Oklahoma ... 16 hr airingthetires 1
News MWC Police Investigating Triple-Homicide 23 hr zombienation 3
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) Sun smellit 19
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,506 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC