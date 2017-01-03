Police officer recovering after good Samaritan runs to help him after shooting, police say
Police say Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him. KFOR reported that Southerland's dash cam captured the moment he ducked for cover when gunshots rang out.
