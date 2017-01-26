Police: Mother Of Sapulpa Double-Murder Suspect Turned Him In
Police say the mother of the suspect in a double murder at a Sapulpa gas station helped lead police to him. According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Sapulpa received multiple phone calls identifying the suspect as Heath Haney, 37. One of those callers was Haney's mother, who told police the man in the surveillance photos they'd released was Haney, her son, the affidavit says.
