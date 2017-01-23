Panel sends governor 3 names for Okla...

Panel sends governor 3 names for Oklahoma's highest court

Oklahoma's solicitor general who litigated many of Attorney General Scott Pruitt's legal attacks against the federal government is among three finalists for a vacancy on the state's highest court. A native of Atoka, Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma City has served as Pruitt's top litigator since joining the office in 2011.

