Panel sends governor 3 names for Oklahoma's highest court
Oklahoma's solicitor general who litigated many of Attorney General Scott Pruitt's legal attacks against the federal government is among three finalists for a vacancy on the state's highest court. A native of Atoka, Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma City has served as Pruitt's top litigator since joining the office in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions
|6 min
|protest
|1
|DOC Requests Nearly $1 Billion For Two New Prisons
|7 hr
|fry um
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|10 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|4
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|14 hr
|craphappens
|1
|Widow Asks For Help On Facebook Live, Is Accuse...
|22 hr
|noviolence
|1
|DOC Says They Are 30 Percent Understaffed
|23 hr
|says
|1
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Mon
|Bigwilly
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC