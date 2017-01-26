Oklahoma social justice/civil rights groups speak out against U.S. immigration ban
Several Oklahoma social justice and civil rights groups are expressing opposition to the U.S. ban on immigration that President Trump imposed on Friday via executive order. Many specifically expressed concern that the ban in effect targets Muslims.
