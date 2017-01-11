Oklahoma public schools to be shorted...

Oklahoma public schools to be shorted nearly $10 million in state aid; trend looks to continue

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister speaks during an education budget hearing on the floor of the state House in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. She said the Department of Education needs $221 million more in funding for the next school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness 20 hr sosad 1
News YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help Tue cylcal 3
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Mon Gilbert Johnson 5
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale Jan 9 Luckyace 6
News Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh... Jan 8 quess 1
Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male Jan 8 Puffthemagicdragon 1
driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15) Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 4
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at January 12 at 4:34AM CST

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC