Oklahoma public schools to be shorted nearly $10 million in state aid; trend looks to continue
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister speaks during an education budget hearing on the floor of the state House in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. She said the Department of Education needs $221 million more in funding for the next school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|20 hr
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Tue
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mon
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Jan 9
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Jan 8
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Jan 8
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC