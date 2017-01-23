Oklahoma legislators line up to debate police property seizures
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from Yesterday, titled Oklahoma legislators line up to debate police property seizures. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
State Sen. Kyle Loveless is once again filing a bill that would prohibit authorities from keeping property seized from people who are not convicted of a crime, and once again the legislation is being criticized as an affront to law enforcement. The Oklahoma City Republican was unable to get such a measure out of committee last year.
#1 22 hrs ago
You are a police state. Get over it. They haul the drug lords in so they can seize their assets and try to force every day citizens into spying on each other so they can develop contacts and get promoted. This is why there are so many PIs and bounty hunters because no one expects the police can or will do anything for them unless they are related or friends. The media doesn't help either. They help promote those not doing their job.
This gives them the opportunity to search any one at any time for no good reason.
This is why people enter private property to drop drugs, and leave a spot for someone else to pick it up. This is why they hide their activities under the guise of helping the "little children."
If it doesn't work, keep doing it.
