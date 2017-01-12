Oklahoma City University's Distinguished Artist Series launches...

Jazz saxophonist and award-winning composer Bob Mintzer, a 2017 Grammy nominee, performs with the 18-piece Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra tonight to kick off Oklahoma City University's 2017 Distinguished Artists Series at the Bass School of Music. Photo provided Jazz saxophonist and award-winning composer Bob Mintzer, a 2017 Grammy nominee, performs with the 18-piece Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra at 8 tonight to kick off Oklahoma City University's 2017 Distinguished Artists Series at the Bass School of Music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.