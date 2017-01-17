Oklahoma City retail property holds up in 2017, faces challenges in '17, Price Edwards says
Some of the stores are shown at Quail Springs Marketplace at Memorial Road and N Pennsylvania Avenue. Owner J.P. Morgan offered it for sale last year but had no takers, partly because Golfsmith, a tenant, declared bankruptcy, according to Price Edwards & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GET PILLS and OTHERS
|1 hr
|sdfgsdf
|1
|Oklahoma Lawmakers File More Than 2K Bills For ...
|7 hr
|sameole
|1
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|17 hr
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep....
|19 hr
|reeky
|2
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu...
|Thu
|blackandwhite
|1
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|Wed
|James
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC