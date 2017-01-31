Oklahoma City police trying to identi...

Oklahoma City police trying to identify male victim of Peeping Tom

There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 43 min ago, titled Oklahoma City police trying to identify male victim of Peeping Tom. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

In November 2016, Kentrell Brown, 32, was arrested on Peeping Tom charges after a witness reportedly saw him looking through a window. Police are trying to identify this man who they say is the victim of a Peeping Tom.

jeepspeepers

Phoenix, AZ

#1 1 hr ago
The man is either the boyfriend of a targeted female, or is being surveilled for pain medications which he may be taking since he is on crutches.

If he doesn't drive a black Dodge charger (they take photos from inside the car)and runs with a telephone repairman, then he most likely isn't as lethal as the media would like you to believe.

Just another N-worder doing the Okie thingy.
