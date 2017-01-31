There are on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 43 min ago, titled Oklahoma City police trying to identify male victim of Peeping Tom. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

In November 2016, Kentrell Brown, 32, was arrested on Peeping Tom charges after a witness reportedly saw him looking through a window. Police are trying to identify this man who they say is the victim of a Peeping Tom.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.