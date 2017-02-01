Oklahoma City Museum of Art showing 2017 Academy Award nominees

Oscar-nominated film "Kubo and the Two Strings" will screen Feb. 9 at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. Laika Entertainment photo The Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Drive, will screen more than 20 of the 2017 Academy Award-nominated feature-length and short films on the big screen Thursday through March 19 at its Noble Theater.

