Oklahoma City leaders vote to keep Bl...

Oklahoma City leaders vote to keep Bluff Creek Trail open to pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The crowd applauded when the Oklahoma City Parks Commission voted to keep Bluff Creek Park's mountain bike trail open to pedestrians. City leaders said a pedestrian ban was suggested after a number of cyclists complained of near accidents with those on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 9 min James 9
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 14 min James 16
News OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint 3 hr what 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 4 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News Help police identify suspects who left trail of... 6 hr truckBgone 1
News Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi... 11 hr chittybanggang 2
News What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 18, 2017: Nation... 12 hr notimeormoneyforthat 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,625 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC