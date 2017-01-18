Oklahoma City leaders vote to keep Bluff Creek Trail open to pedestrians
The crowd applauded when the Oklahoma City Parks Commission voted to keep Bluff Creek Park's mountain bike trail open to pedestrians. City leaders said a pedestrian ban was suggested after a number of cyclists complained of near accidents with those on foot.
