Oklahoma City homicide suspects captured in Mexico
Adrian Escajeda and Della Nichols were arrested for the murder of Ulises Lopez by U.S. Marshals on a felony arrest warrant. Lopez, 21, was found dead inside a home on December 5, 2016, in the 1200 block of S.W. 38th St. in Oklahoma City.
