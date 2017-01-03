Oklahoma City fugitive added to DOC T...

Oklahoma City fugitive added to DOC Top 15 Most Wanted -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Altus Times

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General has added James King to its list of top 15 most wanted fugitives. On Dec. 24, King, 45, was not accounted for during a routine facility inmate count at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 8 min Puffthemagicdragon 5
driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15) 1 hr Puffthemagicdragon 4
News TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A... 15 hr clearthemaze 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Fri Gilbert Johnson 4
News Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom... Jan 5 howthingswork 1
Oklahoma City police investigating first homici... Jan 4 manyquestionsunas... 1
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video Jan 3 Sorry Hill 3
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC