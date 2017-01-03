Oklahoma City fugitive added to DOC Top 15 Most Wanted -
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General has added James King to its list of top 15 most wanted fugitives. On Dec. 24, King, 45, was not accounted for during a routine facility inmate count at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City.
