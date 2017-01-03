Oklahoma City composer accepts three-year residency with South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Chickasaw classical composer and Oklahoma City resident Jerod Impichchaachaaha Tate and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra have agreed to a three-year residency linking composer and orchestra in a nationwide Music Alive program created by NewMusicUSA. "Mr. Tate has already played an integral role in the SDSO Lakota Music Project and this new partnership will allow the orchestra to impact the communities we serve in even more significant ways," said Delta David Gier, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director, in a news release.
