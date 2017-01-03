OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
An Oklahoma City Fire vehicle was stolen this morning outside of the Oklahoma Heart Hospital at I-240 and Sooner.
An Oklahoma City Fire vehicle was stolen this morning outside of the Oklahoma Heart Hospital at I-240 and Sooner. The firefighter in charge of the vehicle at the time was inside the hospital at the time of the theft.
#1 13 hrs ago
Seems a market for flat beds has opened and the "guest workers" are recognizing the trends. Hit the lawn guys, and other fire truck in the countryside. HOpe the oil field welders are battened down.
They are still conducting "studies" on who would most likely need these.
