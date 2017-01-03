OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Susp...

OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 11 hrs ago, titled OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

An Oklahoma City Fire vehicle was stolen this morning outside of the Oklahoma Heart Hospital at I-240 and Sooner. The firefighter in charge of the vehicle at the time was inside the hospital at the time of the theft.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
itsnot

Phoenix, AZ

#1 13 hrs ago
Seems a market for flat beds has opened and the "guest workers" are recognizing the trends. Hit the lawn guys, and other fire truck in the countryside. HOpe the oil field welders are battened down.
They are still conducting "studies" on who would most likely need these.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video 19 min Sorry Hill 3
News Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju... 7 hr fakerice 1
News Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police... 11 hr tryagain 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude 11 hr Kasi Bickerstaff 35
News Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn... 11 hr patchesnleather 1
News Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi... 16 hr shakytown 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie 16 hr shakytown 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,055

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC