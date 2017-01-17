OKCFD Says Investigation Underway Aft...

OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Found In Car Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Oklahoma City Fire Department requests the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department after discovering a body in a car fire overnight. According to OKCFD, just after midnight, crews responded to a report of a car fire in the 12500 block of Clarence Ct. Upon arrival, crews found a car in a driveway fully engulfed in flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma City police investigating body in burn... 5 hr dontcallnineoneone 1
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America 11 hr As I see it 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 12 hr Gilbert Johnson 2
News Thousands Rally For Women's March At State Capitol 17 hr poison 1
News Hidden door, walled windows among Oklahoma Capi... Sat msterysolved 1
News OKC Police Investigating After Man Stabbed Mult... Sat eew 1
News OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Fo... Sat eew 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC