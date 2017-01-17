OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Found In Car Fire
The Oklahoma City Fire Department requests the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department after discovering a body in a car fire overnight. According to OKCFD, just after midnight, crews responded to a report of a car fire in the 12500 block of Clarence Ct. Upon arrival, crews found a car in a driveway fully engulfed in flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City police investigating body in burn...
|5 hr
|dontcallnineoneone
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|11 hr
|As I see it
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|12 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|2
|Thousands Rally For Women's March At State Capitol
|17 hr
|poison
|1
|Hidden door, walled windows among Oklahoma Capi...
|Sat
|msterysolved
|1
|OKC Police Investigating After Man Stabbed Mult...
|Sat
|eew
|1
|OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Fo...
|Sat
|eew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC