OKC Teenager, Entrepreneur To Be Featured In TLC Reality Show
At the age of 16, most kids are looking to get good grades, get a date to the dance or maybe a part time job, but not Margo Gianos. Her company is Honestly Margo, and she started it in her kitchen in Oklahoma City when she was only 12. "I had a big Ziplock and knew my parents PayPal password and I was ordering empty lip balm tubes on eBay!" she said.
