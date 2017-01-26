OKC Storage Facility Owners Open Fire On Would-Be Burglar
Oklahoma City police are looking for a burglar who broke into a northwest Oklahoma City office, only to encounter the owners and their gun. One of the owners even fired two rounds into the getaway car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Child Abuse Suspects Arrested in Arizona
|12 hr
|helpthechildren
|1
|Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel A...
|Fri
|whogivesafrack
|1
|News 9 Viewers Help Police Find Stolen Classic ...
|Fri
|simple
|1
|Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati...
|Fri
|simple
|1
|Too many blacks in OKC (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Real Talk 100
|197
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Jan 26
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi...
|Jan 26
|messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC