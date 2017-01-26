OKC Storage Facility Owners Open Fire...

OKC Storage Facility Owners Open Fire On Would-Be Burglar

Oklahoma City police are looking for a burglar who broke into a northwest Oklahoma City office, only to encounter the owners and their gun. One of the owners even fired two rounds into the getaway car.

Oklahoma City, OK

