OKC Police Thank Tipsters After Arrest Of Burglary Suspect
Oklahoma City police are thanking residents for tips they say led to the arrest of a suspect in a car wash burglary. According to authorities, Gregory J. Moore, 31, has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of burglary in the second-degree.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City police investigating body in burn...
|2 hr
|dontcallnineoneone
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|8 hr
|As I see it
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|9 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|2
|Thousands Rally For Women's March At State Capitol
|14 hr
|poison
|1
|Hidden door, walled windows among Oklahoma Capi...
|Sat
|msterysolved
|1
|OKC Police Investigating After Man Stabbed Mult...
|Sat
|eew
|1
|OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Fo...
|Sat
|eew
|1
