OKC Police Thank Tipsters After Arrest Of Burglary Suspect

Oklahoma City police are thanking residents for tips they say led to the arrest of a suspect in a car wash burglary. According to authorities, Gregory J. Moore, 31, has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of burglary in the second-degree.

