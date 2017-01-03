OKC Police Release Photos Of Attempted Child Abduction At State Fairgrounds
Oklahoma City Police have released surveillance photos of a man reportedly attempting to abduct an 8-year-old child outside the State Fairgrounds last Friday. According to the report, officers responded to a call of a reported child abduction attempt that took place outside a wrestling tournament that was going on inside the fairgrounds.
