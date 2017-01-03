OKC Police Release Photos Of Attempte...

OKC Police Release Photos Of Attempted Child Abduction At State Fairgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police have released surveillance photos of a man reportedly attempting to abduct an 8-year-old child outside the State Fairgrounds last Friday. According to the report, officers responded to a call of a reported child abduction attempt that took place outside a wrestling tournament that was going on inside the fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help 6 hr Wahahahahhelpison... 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 9 hr Gilbert Johnson 5
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 15 hr Luckyace 6
News Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh... Sun quess 1
Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male Sun Puffthemagicdragon 1
driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15) Sat Puffthemagicdragon 4
News TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A... Jan 7 clearthemaze 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC