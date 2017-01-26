OKC Police Look To ID Suspect In Multiple Armed Robberies
Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a suspect that officers believe is responsible for at least three recent armed robberies and an attempted robbery. Investigators say the armed suspect robbed a convenience store in Midwest City near Reno Ave. and Air Depot Blvd on Jan. 4. The next day authorities believe the same suspect returned to the same store to attempt a second robbery, but this time the doors to the store were locked.
Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
