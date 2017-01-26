OKC Police: Arrest Made In June 2016 ...

OKC Police: Arrest Made In June 2016 Double Homicide

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Officers said Traemon Brown has been arrested in the murders of Devra Gail Crutcher, 49, of Drumright and Adrian Lyndell Hawthorne, 24, of Oklahoma City. The bodies of Hawthorne and Crutcher were found in a black Nissan Altima near Northeast 15th St. and North Highland Dr. at 2:45 p.m. on June 20th, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too many blacks in OKC (Jan '12) 2 hr Real Talk 100 197
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 10 hr Gilbert Johnson 7
News Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi... 16 hr messenger 1
News "Maybe it would have been different," metro wom... 16 hr messenger 1
News Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions 22 hr WarForOil 2
News 'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear... Wed spytheweb 4
News Police Responding To Reported Shooting In Se Okc Wed baracuda 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC