OKC Police: Arrest Made In June 2016 Double Homicide
Officers said Traemon Brown has been arrested in the murders of Devra Gail Crutcher, 49, of Drumright and Adrian Lyndell Hawthorne, 24, of Oklahoma City. The bodies of Hawthorne and Crutcher were found in a black Nissan Altima near Northeast 15th St. and North Highland Dr. at 2:45 p.m. on June 20th, police said.
