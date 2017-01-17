OKC mother accused of allowing allege...

OKC mother accused of allowing alleged pimp traffic 14-year-old daughter for prostitution

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An Oklahoma City mother accused of allowing a pimp to traffic her 14-year-old daughter for prostitution has been charged with felony child neglect. Lucille Nicole Burley, 37, was charged Wednesday in Oklahoma County District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep.... 8 hr bsstufftosavetaxm... 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 18 hr Jamie Dundee 3
News Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu... 21 hr blackandwhite 1
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) Wed James 16
News OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint Wed what 1
News Help police identify suspects who left trail of... Wed truckBgone 1
News Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi... Wed chittybanggang 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,079,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC