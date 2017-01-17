OKC mother accused of allowing alleged pimp traffic 14-year-old daughter for prostitution
An Oklahoma City mother accused of allowing a pimp to traffic her 14-year-old daughter for prostitution has been charged with felony child neglect. Lucille Nicole Burley, 37, was charged Wednesday in Oklahoma County District Court.
