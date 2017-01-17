OKC man gets five years in prison for...

OKC man gets five years in prison for drunken crash that caused his brother's death

An Oklahoma City man who caused his brother's death in a drunk driving collision was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison. Refugio Jose Estrada, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and causing an accident without a valid driver's license.

