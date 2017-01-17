OKC man gets five years in prison for drunken crash that caused his brother's death
An Oklahoma City man who caused his brother's death in a drunk driving collision was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison. Refugio Jose Estrada, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and causing an accident without a valid driver's license.
