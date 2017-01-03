OKC man charged with murder in baby's death
An Oklahoma City man has been charged with first-degree murder and dozens of sex crimes, accused of killing a 13-year-old's infant son to stop rumors that he was the boy's father. Oklahoma County prosecutors allege Ron Deshawn Turner, 29, smothered the 18-day-old child Aug. 23 inside an Oklahoma City house.
