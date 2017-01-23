Okc Improv at Paramount Theatre | Film Row

Okc Improv at Paramount Theatre | Fil...

Oklahoma City's improvised comedy theater group hosts showcase performances at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 4 at The Paramount Theatre, 11 N Lee Ave. Shows are $10 or $15 for both shows performed in an evening.

