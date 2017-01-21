OKC Home and Garden Show brings fun for families
Crowds of visitors who came to the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show were seeing green, and lots of it, at the 2017 Home and Garden Show at State Fair Park. This is a great opportunity to see new ideas to spruce up your home and garden as well as see interesting products that can make your life easier and better.
