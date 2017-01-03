OKC Firefighters Take Extra Precautio...

OKC Firefighters Take Extra Precautions In Subfreezing Temperatures

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Subfreezing temperatures over the weekend are threatening to slow down metro firefighters. Crews not only have to battle flames, but also temperatures cold enough to freeze their water supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 15 min Gilbert Johnson 5
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 6 hr Luckyace 6
News Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh... Sun quess 1
Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male Sun Puffthemagicdragon 1
driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15) Sat Puffthemagicdragon 4
News TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A... Jan 7 clearthemaze 1
News Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom... Jan 5 howthingswork 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,452 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC