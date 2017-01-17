OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 40 min ago, titled OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
An Oklahoma City defense attorney accused of hitting a woman with his pickup in a road rage incident was arrested Wednesday. Mark Bailey, 48, was jailed on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon complaint.
#1 1 hr ago
Road rage? In a private parking lot?
More like rudeness and lewdness.
