OKC Councilman Hosting Bond Election Town Hall

Oklahoma City councilman John Pettis, Ward 7, will host a bond election town hall meeting as well as eight workshops, hoping to get public input from residents. The town hall is scheduled for January 28, from 2-4 p.m., at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.

