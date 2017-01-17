OKC Councilman Hosting Bond Election Town Hall
Oklahoma City councilman John Pettis, Ward 7, will host a bond election town hall meeting as well as eight workshops, hoping to get public input from residents. The town hall is scheduled for January 28, from 2-4 p.m., at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|4 hr
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep....
|6 hr
|reeky
|2
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu...
|Thu
|blackandwhite
|1
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|Wed
|James
|16
|OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint
|Wed
|what
|1
|Help police identify suspects who left trail of...
|Wed
|truckBgone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC