#OKC Boxscore for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

#OKC Boxscore for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Plans have been dropped by Oklahoma City to purchase two acres near the southside of Skydance Bridge [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Archives] "Hopefully 2017 will be much brighter, at least if nothing else from a financial standpoint. I hope the worst is behind us and we'll see continued economic improvement."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Only On 9: Surveillance Video Shows Possible St... 18 hr wildfire 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude Sat Jamie Dundee 34
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Dec 30 Jamie Dundee 3
News What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ... Dec 30 scoff 1
Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ... Dec 30 scoff 1
News Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10) Dec 29 Very Interested i... 91
News Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year... Dec 28 pam nassar 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC