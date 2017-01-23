Northeast Task Force takes aim at Okl...

Northeast Task Force takes aim at Oklahoma City's low-performing schools

A committee assigned to find ways to improve education outcomes for mostly black children on Oklahoma City's northeast side will explore the possibility of shuttering some schools in order to fund change. Northeast Task Force members meeting for the first time Thursday night were told they will spend the next six weeks studying low-performing schools and come up with recommendations for needed academic supports and wraparound services like counseling.

