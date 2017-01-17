Norman's Christopher Bell Becomes 2nd Okie To Win Chili Bowl
Norman's Christopher Bell Becomes 2nd Okie To Win Chili Bowl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Chili Bowl Nationals wrapped up late Saturday night, and for the first time in 22 years an Oklahoma native won. Norman's Christopher Bell started in second but passed the leader midway through the race to earn the Golden Driller trophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forec...
|9 hr
|trustme
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sun
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ...
|Jan 14
|hothothot
|1
|No longer are they just 'dogcatchers'
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|2
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|Jan 13
|conductingstudies
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC