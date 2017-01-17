Norman's Christopher Bell Becomes 2nd Okie To Win Chili Bowl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Chili Bowl Nationals wrapped up late Saturday night, and for the first time in 22 years an Oklahoma native won. Norman's Christopher Bell started in second but passed the leader midway through the race to earn the Golden Driller trophy.

