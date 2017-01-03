New State Bill Would Lower Suspension...

New State Bill Would Lower Suspensions To Third Grade

As Oklahoma class sizes continue to grow, and as funding for schools shrink, teachers are at their wits' end, trying to deal with unruly students. But a new Oklahoma bill is looking for a solution to the problem by lowering the state's out-of-school suspension grade from sixth to third.

