National tour of 'Hamilton' coming to Oklahoma City in 2018-19 season
The national tour of the smash musical "Hamilton" will come to Oklahoma City in the 2018-19 season. Image provided The national tour of the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton" will play the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City as part of the 2018-19 season, it was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller and OKC Broadway.
