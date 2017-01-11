My 2 Cents: President Obama Gives Farewell Speech In Chicago
My 2 Cents: President Obama Gives Farewell Speech In Chicago - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports President Obama gave his farewell speech Tuesday night, where it all started for him politically, his adopted hometown of Chicago. He took no real shots at the president-elect, and when the crowd booed about the inauguration coming in 10 days, he told them to stop.
