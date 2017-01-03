Moving? Here's what surveys say you want in Oklahoma Ctiy
The city's housing demand forecast indicates the greatest demand for new housing in the next dozen years will be downtown and in outlying areas of northwest, southwest and northeast Oklahoma City. The city is expected to add 300,000 residents and 170,000 jobs by 2050 -- the equivalent of four Edmonds.
