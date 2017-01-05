Mother, son plead guilty to defrauding Medicaid out of nearly $770,000

Yesterday, officials say Deborah Gray, 60, and her son, Keith Gray, II, 26, both of Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty to three counts of health care fraud in connection with submitting false claims to Medicaid for behavioral health counseling services. According to Mark A. Yancey, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, on July 6, 2016, Deborah Gray and Keith Gray were indicted on 151 counts of health care fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.