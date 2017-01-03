More than 1,000 extras sought for final scene of 'I Can Only Imagine' movie
The MercyMe song "I Can Only Imagine" has inspired a feature film that is shooting in the Oklahoma City area. Photo provided A crowd of more than 1,000 extras is needed to create the final scene of the faith-based feature film "I Can Only Imagine" at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom...
|21 hr
|howthingswork
|1
|Oklahoma City police investigating first homici...
|Wed
|manyquestionsunas...
|1
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Tue
|Sorry Hill
|3
|Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju...
|Jan 3
|fakerice
|1
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|Jan 3
|tryagain
|1
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|Jan 3
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|Jan 3
|itsnot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC