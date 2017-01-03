More snow moves into Oklahoma City Fr...

More snow moves into Oklahoma City Friday, school closings reported

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A second round of snowfall is moving into Oklahoma City Friday morning after overnight snow of 1 to 3 inches, the National Weather Service reports. Several closings have been reported Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom... Thu howthingswork 1
Oklahoma City police investigating first homici... Wed manyquestionsunas... 1
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video Tue Sorry Hill 3
News Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju... Jan 3 fakerice 1
News Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police... Jan 3 tryagain 1
News Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn... Jan 3 patchesnleather 1
News OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested Jan 3 itsnot 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC