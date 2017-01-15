More freezing rain, temperatures expe...

More freezing rain, temperatures expected for central US

Read more: The Daily Advance

A third wave of sleet and drizzle could hit parts of the central U.S. on the eve of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, weather officials said, and temperatures threaten to stay near or below freezing and add to the treacherous mix. Ice buildups of one-quarter to slightly less than a half inch were expected late Saturday and Sunday morning from southeastern Kansas to central Missouri.

Oklahoma City, OK

