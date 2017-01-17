Moore man sentenced to 10 years in fatal crash with train
A Moore man who crashed into a moving train while driving drunk was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for causing the death of his girlfriend. Lonnie Harkins, 30, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree manslaughter.
