Metro Family Offers 20K To Find Mother, Son's Killer
A mother and son were beaten and then burned inside their home on Northwest 80th near Western in Oklahoma City on December 19. Weeks later, the suspect or suspects still have not been caught. The family is now offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
