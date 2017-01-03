ME Report Shows Alcohol Was Not A Fac...

ME Report Shows Alcohol Was Not A Factor In Crash That Killed Former Sooner

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Medical Examiner's report into the deadly car crash that killed former OU football player James Elrod shows alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. According to the OHP report, Elrod, 62, was driving a 2015 Lexus eastbound on I-44 at 3:43 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the right about four miles west of Chandler.

Oklahoma City, OK

