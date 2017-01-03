ME Report Shows Alcohol Was Not A Factor In Crash That Killed Former Sooner
The Medical Examiner's report into the deadly car crash that killed former OU football player James Elrod shows alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. According to the OHP report, Elrod, 62, was driving a 2015 Lexus eastbound on I-44 at 3:43 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the right about four miles west of Chandler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|39 min
|Wahahahahhelpison...
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|3 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|9 hr
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Sun
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Sun
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
|TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A...
|Jan 7
|clearthemaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC