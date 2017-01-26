Mayors across country, including Oklahoma City, express concern about ...

As lawmakers in Washington work to 'repeal and replace' the Affordable Care Act, several mayors from across the county are expressing their concerns with the idea. Officers for the Conference of Mayors sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to encourage them to keep certain aspects of the act.

