Mayors across country, including Oklahoma City, express concern about ...
As lawmakers in Washington work to 'repeal and replace' the Affordable Care Act, several mayors from across the county are expressing their concerns with the idea. Officers for the Conference of Mayors sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to encourage them to keep certain aspects of the act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too many blacks in OKC (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Real Talk 100
|197
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|12 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi...
|17 hr
|messenger
|1
|"Maybe it would have been different," metro wom...
|18 hr
|messenger
|1
|Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions
|23 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|4
|Police Responding To Reported Shooting In Se Okc
|Wed
|baracuda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC