Man shot on New Year's Eve dies at ho...

Man shot on New Year's Eve dies at hospital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A man shot during a fight at a home was driven to a convenience store before paramedics were called, police said. Matthew Webster, 20, was found wounded in a vehicle about 10:05 p.m. Saturday, and died at a local hospital, Oklahoma City police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police... 3 hr tryagain 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude 3 hr Kasi Bickerstaff 35
News Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn... 3 hr patchesnleather 1
News OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested 5 hr itsnot 1
News Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi... 8 hr shakytown 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie 8 hr shakytown 1
News Oklahoma officer shot during traffic stop; susp... Mon subparcheesey 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,115

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC