Man shot on New Year's Eve dies at hospital
A man shot during a fight at a home was driven to a convenience store before paramedics were called, police said. Matthew Webster, 20, was found wounded in a vehicle about 10:05 p.m. Saturday, and died at a local hospital, Oklahoma City police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|3 hr
|tryagain
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|3 hr
|Kasi Bickerstaff
|35
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|3 hr
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|5 hr
|itsnot
|1
|Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi...
|8 hr
|shakytown
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|8 hr
|shakytown
|1
|Oklahoma officer shot during traffic stop; susp...
|Mon
|subparcheesey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC