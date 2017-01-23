There are on the NewsOK.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Man killed wife to be with girlfriend, prosecutor says. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

An Oklahoma County prosecutor on Tuesday told jurors in a murder trial that the defendant "meant to kill his wife so he could be with his girlfriend." Kinney J. Glasson Jr., 36, of Oklahoma City, is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 19, 2014, shooting death of his wife, Erin Glasson, 41. "Erin Glasson was a daughter, a sister, a mother and a wife," Assistant District Attorney Dan Pond said during his opening statement Tuesday afternoon.

