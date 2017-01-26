Man arrested in connection with 2016 ...

Man arrested in connection with 2016 double homicide

A 19-year-old man has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail in connection with the deaths of two people found in a car in June. Tramon Antonio Brown was arrested Wednesday in the deaths of Devra Gail Crutcher, 49, of Drumright, and Adrian Lyndell Hawthorne, 24, of Oklahoma City.

