Man accused of shooting, killing Okla...

Man accused of shooting, killing Oklahoma City man dies from injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Another victim, 33-year-old Bruce Griffin, was found dead inside a parked vehicle in the 1700 block of N.W. 9th St. Hinds had a warrant issued for his arrest for the killing of Griffin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 6 hr Gilbert Johnson 6
News Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ... 18 hr hothothot 1
News No longer are they just 'dogcatchers' 21 hr nonewnews 2
News Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci... Fri conductingstudies 1
News Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ... Fri Ucan 1
News Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness Jan 11 sosad 1
News YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help Jan 10 cylcal 3
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,355 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC